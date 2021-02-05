Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. 19,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 125,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$43.14 million and a PE ratio of -16.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27.

About Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL)

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.