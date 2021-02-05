Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.33. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 1,704,953 shares traded.

AAV has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.08.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$436.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.