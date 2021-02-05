AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 100,780 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,780 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.