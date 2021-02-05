AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 40,281 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 655,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Shares of BAM opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,112.60 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

