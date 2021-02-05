AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,867 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $173.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.26. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $173.64.

