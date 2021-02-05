AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,980 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 118,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $45.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32.

