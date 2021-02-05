AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 65,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 771,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,346,000 after acquiring an additional 28,822 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

