AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $594,000. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Target by 653.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 14.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $188.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.33. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.