AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of VCLT opened at $107.09 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $113.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.00.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

