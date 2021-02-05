AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,107 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,023,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE:RTX opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of -62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

