AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,548 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP opened at $107.56 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.