AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 45,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after buying an additional 33,051 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.84.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $710.32 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $725.54 and a 200 day moving average of $699.18.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

