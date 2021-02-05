AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,505 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 19.84% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGOV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 149,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter.

LGOV opened at $28.27 on Friday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $31.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33.

