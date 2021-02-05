AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 66.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after buying an additional 782,496 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $71,395,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $124.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

