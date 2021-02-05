AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.01% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 3,831.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after buying an additional 280,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 91,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 332,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the period.

CMBS opened at $55.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

