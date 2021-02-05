AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,059,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,471,000 after acquiring an additional 60,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 114.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,689,000 after acquiring an additional 528,723 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after acquiring an additional 226,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,587,000 after acquiring an additional 60,382 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $304,787.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,600,489 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software stock opened at $340.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $369.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

