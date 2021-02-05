AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.98 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71.

