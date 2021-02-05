AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,512 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 46,693 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

