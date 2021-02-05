AE Wealth Management LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $963,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $66,000.

BLV opened at $105.24 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $90.70 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.51.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

