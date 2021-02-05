AE Wealth Management LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,475 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of FSKR stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

