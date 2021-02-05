AE Wealth Management LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $70.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.