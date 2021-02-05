AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in American Electric Power by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

