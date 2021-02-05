AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Broadcom by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Broadcom by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 243,783 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

AVGO stock opened at $470.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $478.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

