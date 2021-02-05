AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DocuSign by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $246.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

