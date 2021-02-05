AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 150,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,452,000 after buying an additional 107,825 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4,171.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161,732 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $328.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.