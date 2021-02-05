AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 128.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,985 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $96,645,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $69,483,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FedEx by 92.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,139,000 after purchasing an additional 223,115 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX opened at $248.12 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

