AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,348 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $112.66 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,606.30. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,313 shares of company stock worth $19,715,427. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

