AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 66,088 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 740.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,088 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $90.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.46. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $90.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

