AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,235 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 196.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total transaction of $951,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at $40,913,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

KNSL opened at $188.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.92 and a 200 day moving average of $204.43.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

