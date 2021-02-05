AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

KMB stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.18 and its 200 day moving average is $143.07. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

