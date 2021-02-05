AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,477 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 181,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

