AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,885 Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.47% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MINC opened at $49.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

