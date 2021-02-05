aelf (ELF) Market Cap Tops $107.99 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded up 41% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $107.99 million and $52.91 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.04 or 0.01247405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00056530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.00 or 0.06388229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005931 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00036902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020217 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.