AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Stock Price Up 10.4%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) shares rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 124,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 482,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.37.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter. AeroCentury had a negative return on equity of 256.67% and a negative net margin of 199.66%. The business had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

