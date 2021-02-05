Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.35. Africa Energy shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 32,002 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$480.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 19.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Africa Energy (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,604 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 4.9% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

