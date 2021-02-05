AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) (LON:ATM) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) (LON:ATM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.00. AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 5,423,611 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of £32.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine that consists of three project areas located in the Erongo Region, Namibia. AfriTin Mining Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

