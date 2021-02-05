Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFTPF traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. Afterpay has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

About Afterpay

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. The company offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services.

