Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFTPF traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. Afterpay has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $116.25.
About Afterpay
