AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $121.10 on Friday. AGCO has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $124.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $192,906.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,561.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,968 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after buying an additional 235,368 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,105,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,202,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,202,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AGCO by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after buying an additional 162,359 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

