AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading Down 7.6%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.47. 4,751,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 8,831,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 214.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

In other AgEagle Aerial Systems news, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $64,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,650,321 shares in the company, valued at $15,538,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 322,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 717,846 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. 3.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

