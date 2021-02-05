AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.18

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.18 and last traded at C$7.16, with a volume of 100524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGF.B shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$499.97 million and a P/E ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.70.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.