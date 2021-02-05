Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.88

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 8439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARGKF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Investec lowered Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Aggreko alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.