Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is Symons Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,872 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 6.9% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Symons Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,127 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,317,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

