AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Shares Up 8.6%

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) shares shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.28. 710,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 284,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $120.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.77 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 119,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 315.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 639.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 63,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

