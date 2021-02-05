Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 262.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust accounts for 1.9% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 81.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BME traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,608. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

