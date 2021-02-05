Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $80,000.

UTF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,008. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

