Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases 39,502 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 261.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,502 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,088.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 113.6% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,333. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73.

