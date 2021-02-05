Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases 7,069 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.67. The stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,239. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.20. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $129.62.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

