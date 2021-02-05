Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,370,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 85,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 66,820 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. 11,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,888. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92.

