Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,229 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates accounts for 1.1% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.68% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. 2,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $38.29.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.