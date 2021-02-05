Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.40. 84,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.